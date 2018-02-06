Virgin Money Joins Major Banks In Banning Cryptocurrency Purchase On Credit Card

Virgin Money banned its customers from buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using credit cards, thus joining the list of major financial institutions who have already adopted the measure.

The London-based Virgin Group's financial services arm operates in Australia, South Africa, in addition to the United Kingdom.

Last weekend, leading banks and financial firms in the US and the UK such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Capital One and Discover, the Lloyds Bank banned their customers from purchasing cryptocurrencies using credit cards. The ban, however, does not apply to debit cards.

JPMorgan Chase, which started allowing customers to buy digital currencies with credit card only last week, cited the volatility and risk involved as the reasons behind the ban.

Banks and financial institutions are also worried about their clients running up hefty debt that they may find difficult to repay.

Payment processors VISA and Mastercard have also started charging additional fees for instant purchase of cryptocurrencies using debit or credit cards, TechCrunch reported.

Such moves come as the price of Bitcoin keep falling, reaching new lows. Early Tuesday, it was trading below $6,000, before recovering slightly later.

As of 7.30 am ET on Tuesday, Bitcoin was down 14.95 percent at $6,464.97 and Ethereum was lower by 17.47 percent at $631.06 on Coinbase.

