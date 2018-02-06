VISA, Mastercard Charge Credit Card Users Extra For Cryptocurrency Buys

Payment processors VISA and Mastercard have made it more difficult to acquire cryptocurrencies as they started charging additional fees for instant purchase of cryptocurrencies using debit or credit cards, the news website TechCrunch reported.

Sometime last week, both companies began reclassifying credit card purchases of cryptocurrencies as a "cash advance" rather than a "purchase", the report said.

This change means a credit card user will be charged a 5 percent fee in addition to the standard 4 percent transaction fee already being levied on clients by cryptocurrency platforms such as Coinbase.

The user has further to lose as cash advances do not enjoy the standard interest-free grace period that other purchases are entitled to. The interest rate is also higher for cash advances and they no longer qualify for earning credit card points, the report said.

Recently, leading banks and financial firms have banned their customers from buying cryptocurrencies using credit cards. They are worried that their clients may end up in huge debts by buying cryptocurrencies, prices of which are highly volatile, and find it difficult to repay.

Such measures come as a fallout of the falling Bitcoin price, which reached below $6000 early Tuesday before recovering slightly later.

As of 7.30 am ET on Tuesday, Bitcoin was down 14.95 percent at $6,464.97 and Ethereum was lower by 17.47 percent at $631.06 on Coinbase.

by RTT Staff Writer

