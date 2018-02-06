UMF Group Set To Launch Cryptocurrency Wallet App

Boulder, Colorado-based UMF Group, Inc. said it intends to launch CryptoSecure HD Wallet app, a cryptocurrency wallet application, in the next few weeks.

UMF Group said CryptoSecure is a next-generation Hierarchical Deterministic (HD) wallet designed to manage, transact, and store a variety of digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

UMF Group had entered the blockchain powered cryptocurrency sector through the acquisition of BitBao Group Inc. in November 2017.

The company said the new app provides a more simplified back up and better privacy than non-HD wallets, by generating new addresses whenever a user sends and receives funds and making transaction activity and total balances very hard to track.

The company expects CryptoSecure to be available in 140+ countries in 25+ languages with 20+ currency conversion rates, including Yen, Rouble, Singapore Dollar, US Dollar, Yuan, Euro, British Pound, and many more.

UMF also said CryptoSecure will be available for Android, though the Google Play Store and iOS, through the Apple App Store, and on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

