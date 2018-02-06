T-Mobile: Beware The SIM Card Scam

T-Mobile confirmed a phone number port-out scam and warned their customers to add more security to their account.

The industry-wide scam aims to access bank accounts using a hijacked SIM card. The offenders target phone numbers and try to port out the number to another provider. Then they try to resend the bank passwords links and thus access the account. The scammers can even cut off the phone of the original customers.

On its website, the company alerted its customers that Fraudsters are attempting to compromise personal bank accounts by taking over and transferring phone numbers from one wireless provider to another. It's a scheme that is affecting the entire wireless industry.

T-mobile customers can call 611 from their T-mobile hand phone or contact the customer care center at 1-800-937-8997 from any phone. As per the direction from the customer care representative, customers can create 6 to 15 digit passcode to the account. This is in addition to the My T-Mobile password. When somebody attempts to port the number the new carrier need to validate the request with T-Mobile using the passcode.

Similar scams are reported for other mobile providers like Verizon, AT& T, and Sprint.

