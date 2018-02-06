BRAZIL: Economists Raise 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.70%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for economic growth in 2018 to 2.70%, from 2.66% last week. For 2019, GDP growth projections remained at 3.00%.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018 remained at 55.40% for the third week, while for 2019 it was decreased to 57.95%, from 58.00% in the previous two weeks.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 increased to 3.35%, from 3.18% a week before, while the 2019 forecast remained at 3.00%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.