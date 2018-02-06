CHILE: Economic Activity Decelerates In December 2017 From A Year Before

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Chile's economic activity index rose 2.6% in December from a year before, decelerating from 3.2% in the previous month, said the country's central bank.

Data also showed that the Chilean economic activity index was 0.3% up in December from a month before and rose by 3.3% in 12 months.

The mining sector activity index rose 3.8% in December from a year before, while the non-mining sector index was up 2.5%, influenced by retail and services. On a monthly basis, the mining sector index fell by 2.1%, while the non-mining sector index rose by 0.6%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

