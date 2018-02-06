ARGENTINA: Inflation Decline Is Slower Than Expected, Says Minister

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Finance Minister Nicolás Dujovne said that the country's inflation is falling, but at a slower-than-expected pace.

According to the official, in 2015 Argentina had "inflation net of regulated prices close to 30%, and today that inflation is close to 20%," although "the pace is slower than we thought two years ago," the official said in a radio interview.

"This is a very healthy process because we lower inflation without repressing prices or the exchange rate, which is something that was done in the country to lower inflation quickly, with programs that later ended up exploding," Dujovne said.

He also claimed that "Argentina is ordering itself in economic matters and will grow for the second year in a row, it is a healthy and lasting growth because it is led by investment and this year we will see a very interesting growth in exports."

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

