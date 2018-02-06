PACIFIC ALLIANCE: Talks With Candidates For Associated States Moves Ahead

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The second round of talks between the member countries of the Pacific Alliance (Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Peru) and associated states candidates ended on Friday with agreements to allow market access for goods, services and investment, public purchases and the temporary entry of people, said the trade bloc.

According to the bloc, the goal is to eliminate procedures and requirements and harmonize the rules related to the trading of the goods covered in the talks. Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore are the candidates for Associated States.

The next round of talks between the bloc and the candidates for Associated States is scheduled to be held on March 5 in Santiago, Chile.

by Agencia CMA Latam

