VENEZUELA: Maduro Rebuffs U.S., Argentina Statements On Sanctions

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro affirmed that his country is prepared to defend its freedom and sovereignty, rebuffing statements by the governments of the United States and Argentina on the possibility of implementing new oil sanctions against Venezuela.

On Sunday, the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and the Argentinean Foreign Minister, Jorge Faurie, announced in Buenos Aires that they are assessing new oil sanctions aimed at putting Maduro's administration under pressure.

"Rex Tillerson, while visiting Argentina, has just threatened us with an oil embargo. We are prepared. They are threatening us with imperialism. We are prepared to be free, and nothing and no one is going to stop us," Maduro said in a broadcast through Facebook.

During a press conference held in Argentina, after holding a private meeting with Faurie, Tillerson said that they are assessing sanctions, such as prohibiting its sale in the United States, or that of "refining products from Venezuela."

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.