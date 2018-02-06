ARGENTINA: Macri And Tillerson Review Bilateral Ties

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri hosted Donald Trump's Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to discuss issues such as bilateral political alliance, trade, and the U.S. sanctions on Argentinean biodiesel.

Macri and Tillerson also discussed regional issues, such as the crisis in Venezuela and the elections that will take place there in the coming months. Over the weekend, Tillerson had previously discussed Venezuela with the Argentinean Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.

Macri and Tillerson also "agreed that this will be a relevant year for all of the Americas given the responsibility that implies at the regional level that Canada and Argentina are presiding the Group of Seven (G7) and the G20, respectively," sources in the Argentinean reported.

Tillerson arrived in Argentina on Saturday, along with his entourage, as part of a Latin American tour. After his meeting with Macri, the U.S. official will leave for Peru and then continue his tour to Colombia and Jamaica.

by Agencia CMA Latam

