COLOMBIA: Coffee Production Decreases 2% In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's coffee production between February 2017 and January 2018 fell 2% to 14.1 million bags, said the country's coffee producers federation. The 12-month decrease was primarily due adverse climate conditions during 2017. Each bag carries 60 kilos of coffee.

Last month, the Colombian coffee production reached 1.13 million bags, 11% lower than in the same month of the previous year.

Regarding exports, 13 million bags were sold abroad between February 2017 and January 2018, a 1% increase over the same period ended a year before.

by Agencia CMA Latam

