COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 2.35% Lower While Investors Wait For Inflation Data

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, was down 2.35% at 1,530.66 points near Monday's close as investors wait for inflation data to be released later.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that the Colcap falls in line with what happens in the United States and other regional stock amid renewed speculation on when the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) will raise its benchmark interest rate.

She added that Ecopetrol's shares trade lower due to the fall in oil prices abroad.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,841.50 Colombian pesos, marking a slight fall of 0.01%, after the positive data on the United States' labor market on Friday.

