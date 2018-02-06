New Zealand Q4 Jobless Rate Sinks To 4.5%

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for 4.7 percent after coming in at 4.6 percent in the three months prior.

Employment was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year. Both exceeded expectations for an increase of0.4 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year following the 2.2 percent quarterly increase and the4.2 percent annual jump in Q3.

The participation rate was 71.0 percent - in line with expectations and down from 71.1 in the previous three months.

