COLOMBIA: Annual Inflation Rate Decelerates To 3.68% In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.68% in January on an annual basis, decelerating from 4.09% in December 2017 and reaching the slower pace since July (3.40%), said the country's statistics office.

As a result, consumer prices inflation in Colombia is back to the central bank's target range. In 2017, the Colombian inflation rate closed the year slightly above the 4% limit set by the central bank.

The most significant contributions to inflation in Colombia in January 2018 came from housing, transportation, and education.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.63% in January, accelerating from December (+0.38%), but below estimates (+0.67%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

