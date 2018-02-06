Australia Construction Sector Accelerates In January - AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Wednesday with a Performance of Construction Index score of 54.3.

That's up from 52.8 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It also marked the 12th straight month of growth.

Data for January revealed an improvement in demand, with the new orders sub-index returning to growth after drifting into mildly negative territory in December.

The activity sub-index remained in expansion in January, at a broadly unchanged rate from December. This was associated with further growth in deliveries from suppliers.

The employment sub-index accelerated to its fastest pace in six months, while capacity utilization hit a record high.

