ITAÚ UNIBANCO: Companies In Brazil Are Still Renegoatiating Loans

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco still foresees a nebulous scenario for the recovery in the local credit demand recovery by large companies, said the bank's chairman Candido Bracher.

According to him, there were still many companies renegotiating loans earlier this year, and it is complex to estimate the impact of those renegotiations over allowances for loan losses.

"Some companies are renegotiating credit and are still defaulting, which may require more provisions in 2018," he said.



