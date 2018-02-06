PETROBRAS: Agency Indicts Company For Dumping Oil And Grease In The Sea

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) has issued five indictments against the state-owned oil company Petrobras due to the dumping of oil and grease into the sea by the P-51 platform, in the Campos Basin.

The assessments by the environment agency are part of the "Black Gold" operation, which began in the first half of 2017.

According to IBAMA, Petrobras filed an appeal against four of the five cases but would have committed to pay the fifth, related to a R$ 14.28 million fine.

Also, the environmental agency is negotiating with the oil company a term of commitment to change the method of measuring oil and grease (TOG) content at the effluent from offshore platforms.

by Agencia CMA Latam

