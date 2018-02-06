TIM: Company Plans To Improve Customer Retention And Efficiency In Brazil

(Agencia CMA Latam) - TIM Brasil intends to increase the company's efficiency and improve service quality to customers to reduce its client-base turnover, said the telecommunication company's chairman Stefano de Angelis.

"We lose too many clients and need to find others. We are focused on the user experience not only because we are philanthropists, but because it reduces churn, which in Brazil is still very high," he said, referring to the loss of customers indicator.

During a teleconference, the executive said that TIM wants to be aggressive in the right measure because increasing market share not always results in a lasting improvement in the financial performance. "With a more aggressive stance, you gain one or two market share points in a market that could drop five to ten points. We want to be as aggressive as we need to be," De Angelis said.

He added that although the Brazilian market is quite competitive, there is no brutal competition among telecommunications companies that leads to value destruction. "It seems like the industry is standing up for market value in the win-win concept: [the customer] pays more but has more regarding content."

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.