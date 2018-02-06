ARGENTINA: Merval Reverses Fall To Trade Higher In Line With The U.S.

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, closed up 1.92% at 31,745.30 points Tuesday in a volatile session, reversing earlier losses, in line with the movement of the stock exchanges in the reference .

"The long-term positive outlook for Argentine assets remains, although it seems likely that high levels of volatility should continue in the short term," said analysts from Puente brokerage.

On the side of the companies, YPF (+1.98%) rose after increasing fuel prices for the second time in two weeks.

Sociedad Comercial del Plata (-1.33%), reported that CPS Comunicaciones entered into a loan agreement with Citibank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Dubai Branch, to restructure its debt.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.46%, closing at 19.56 Argentinean pesos, due to the impact of yesterday's financial turmoil in the U.S. markets, also affecting Asia, Europe, and Americas.

"That's why the banks had orders to buy the currency for hedges from companies, investors, and their own positions," said Fernando Izzo, an analyst at ABC Mercado de Cambios.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.