COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.22% Higher On Ecopetrol, Bancolombia And W.Street

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, added 0.22%, trading at 1,526.48 points near Tuesday's closing due to the upward correction in the shares of Ecopetrol and Bancolombia, and in line with the recovery shown by the United States stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the air companies Avianca and All Nippon Airways expanded their codeshare to include flights connecting Japan with Bogotá and San Salvador (El Salvador) via Mexico City.

The shares of Ecopetrol (+1.41%), Éxito (+1.03%), Bancolombia (+0.97%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.90%) are rising, while Canacol (-2.42%) and Avianca (-1.41%) trade lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,830.75 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.37% fall, after inflation figures in the United States that strengthened speculation about interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that the dollar falls as market expectations increase that inflation will rise, with an increase in rates and a preference on for fixed-income assets by investors.

