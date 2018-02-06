KALA Down 33% YTD, HAIR Recedes, Mark Your Calendar For Feb.23

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Lost 11.73% to close Tuesday's (Feb.6) trading at $17.98.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The Company's lead oral product candidates are PTG-100 for ulcerative colitis, which is under phase 2b trial, and PTG-200 for Crohn's disease, which is under phase I testing.

Also in the pipeline is PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide for potential treatment of chronic iron overload in rare diseases such as beta-thalassemia, which recently completed phase I testing. The Company plans to initiate Phase 2 trials of PTG-300 in patients with beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome during 2018.

Protagonist retains worldwide commercial rights to the PTG-100 and PTG-300 programs. PTG-200 is partnered with Janssen Biotech.

Upcoming event:

-- The Company is slated to provide a corporate overview on February 14 at 9:30 am Eastern Time at the Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

2. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)

Lost 10.58% to close Tuesday's trading at $12.26.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On January 5, 2018, the Company reported top line results from its two phase III clinical trials, dubbed STRIDE 1 and STRIDE 2, evaluating KPI-121 0.25% in patients with dry eye disease.

There was statistically significant improvement in ocular discomfort, the primary symptom endpoint, in STRIDE 1 but not in STRIDE 2. The STRIDE 1 and STRIDE 2 trials achieved statistical significance for the primary sign endpoint of conjunctival hyperemia change.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- The New Drug Application for Inveltys for post surgical pain and inflammation is under FDA review, with a decision expected on August 24, 2018.

3. Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)

Lost 9.89% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.83.

Restoration Robotics is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System.

News: No news

4. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Lost 9.37% to close Tuesday's trading at $29.13.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On Feb.2, 2018, the Company announced the resignation of Sarah Noonberg, the Company's Chief Medical Officer.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Top-line results from a phase IIb study of NEOD001 in previously treated subjects with light chain (AL) Amyloidosis, dubbed PRONTO, are expected in the second quarter of 2018.

-- Clinical development of PRX004 for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis is expected to begin around mid-2018.

-- A phase II study of PRX002/RG7935 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, initiated in the second quarter of 2017, is underway.

5. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

Lost 8.13% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.65.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

-- The FDA decision on resubmitted New Drug Application for Apadaz, an investigational product candidate that is intended to provide short-term management of acute pain, is expected on February 23, 2018.

-- A pivotal efficacy trial of KP415 for the treatment of Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder is underway, with top line data anticipated in mid-2018, and complete data set expected to be available prior to the end of the year.

by RTT Staff Writer

