KALA Down 33% YTD, HAIR Recedes, Mark Your Calendar For Feb.23

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.
1. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)
Lost 11.73% to close Tuesday's (Feb.6) trading at $17.98.
News: No news
Pipeline:
The Company's lead oral product candidates are PTG-100 for ulcerative colitis, which is under phase 2b trial, and PTG-200 for Crohn's disease, which is under phase I testing.
Also in the pipeline is PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide for potential treatment of chronic iron overload in rare diseases such as beta-thalassemia, which recently completed phase I testing. The Company plans to initiate Phase 2 trials of PTG-300 in patients with beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome during 2018.
Protagonist retains worldwide commercial rights to the PTG-100 and PTG-300 programs. PTG-200 is partnered with Janssen Biotech.
Upcoming event:
-- The Company is slated to provide a corporate overview on February 14 at 9:30 am Eastern Time at the Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
2. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)
Lost 10.58% to close Tuesday's trading at $12.26.
News: No news
Recent event:
-- On January 5, 2018, the Company reported top line results from its two phase III clinical trials, dubbed STRIDE 1 and STRIDE 2, evaluating KPI-121 0.25% in patients with dry eye disease.
There was statistically significant improvement in ocular discomfort, the primary symptom endpoint, in STRIDE 1 but not in STRIDE 2. The STRIDE 1 and STRIDE 2 trials achieved statistical significance for the primary sign endpoint of conjunctival hyperemia change.
Near-term Catalysts:
-- The New Drug Application for Inveltys for post surgical pain and inflammation is under FDA review, with a decision expected on August 24, 2018.
3. Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)
Lost 9.89% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.83.
Restoration Robotics is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System.
News: No news
4. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)
Lost 9.37% to close Tuesday's trading at $29.13.
News: No news
Recent event:
-- On Feb.2, 2018, the Company announced the resignation of Sarah Noonberg, the Company's Chief Medical Officer.
Near-term Catalysts:
-- Top-line results from a phase IIb study of NEOD001 in previously treated subjects with light chain (AL) Amyloidosis, dubbed PRONTO, are expected in the second quarter of 2018.
-- Clinical development of PRX004 for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis is expected to begin around mid-2018.
-- A phase II study of PRX002/RG7935 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, initiated in the second quarter of 2017, is underway.
5. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)
Lost 8.13% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.65.
News: No news
Near-term Catalysts:
-- The FDA decision on resubmitted New Drug Application for Apadaz, an investigational product candidate that is intended to provide short-term management of acute pain, is expected on February 23, 2018.
-- A pivotal efficacy trial of KP415 for the treatment of Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder is underway, with top line data anticipated in mid-2018, and complete data set expected to be available prior to the end of the year.
by RTT Staff Writer
For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com
