European Economics Preview: Germany's Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and economic forecasts from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for December. Production is expected to fall 0.6 percent on month, reversing November's 3.4 percent increase.

In the meantime, Norway's industrial output figures are due.

At 2.45 am ET, the French foreign trade data is due. Economists forecast the trade deficit to narrow to EUR 4.85 billion in December from EUR 5.69 billion in November.

At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office publishes industrial output data. Production is expected to climb 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 3.4 percent increase seen in November.

Half an hour later, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent year-on-year in three months to January.

Also, Sweden's budget balance is due from the National Debt Office.

Iceland's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision at 3.55 am ET.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales data for December. Economists forecast sales to drop 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to November's 1.1 percent increase.

At 5.00 am ET, European Commission releases Eurozone quarterly economic forecasts.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.