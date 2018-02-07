Economist Nouriel Roubini Sees Bitcoin Price Crashing To Zero

American economist Nouriel Roubini predicted that the price of bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, will plummet to zero.

In his twitter posts on Tuesday, Roubini, also known as "Dr Doom" for his negative economic outlooks, warned investors, saying HODL nuts will hold their bitcoins till reaching the final point.

"As expected Bitcoin now crashes below $6000. Now the $5K handle is reached.... HODL nuts will hold their melting Bitcoins all the way down to ZERO while scammers and whales dump and run...," he said.

He used the term HODL or hold on for dear life, which is a phrase popular in online forums often used for people holding rather than selling during extreme volatility in the digital currency market.

He also claimed that some traders will use a market manipulation tactic known as wash trading to prop up the bitcoin price, and asked if the authorities will look into this practice.

Last week, Roubini, a professor of economics at Stern School, part of the New York University, as well as the chairman of Roubini Macro Associates, had called bitcoin the biggest bubble in human history.

In the last few days, cryptocurrencies were going through major sell-off, reflecting many negative developments in the market, including ban from Facebook, India, and on credit card purchase of coins amid the regulatory actions around the world.

Bitcoin on Tuesday fell below $6,000 for the first time since mid-November. Later, the prices of major cryptocurrencies started gaining again.

At coinmarketcap, bitcoin was at $7,459.37 as of 11.55 pm ET, up 18.5 percent; ethereum was at $755.16, up 24 percent; and Ripple was trading up 19 percent at $0.74.

