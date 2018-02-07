Estonia Inflation Rises Slightly In January

Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally at the start of the year, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in January, just above the 3.4 percent rise in December. The measure has been rising since August 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.7 percent annually in January and transport costs went up by 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.

