Germany's Industrial Output Falls In December

Germany's industrial production declined in December, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Industrial output slid 0.6 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to a revised 3.1 percent rise in November. Output was forecast to drop 0.5 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, production decreased 0.7 percent. Energy production grew 1.4 percent in December, while construction output fell 1.7 percent.

Production of capital and consumer goods dropped 2.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods showed an increase by 1.5 percent.

