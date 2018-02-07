Severn Trent Expects FY17/18 Trading Performance In Line With Expectations

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) said that its board continues to expect that the Group will deliver FY17/18 trading performance in line with its expectations and guidance previously disclosed at the HY17/18 results presentation on 23rd November 2017.

Further, the company reaffirmed that at least 50 million pounds customer outcome delivery incentives or ODIs outperformance payments are expected to be earned this year.

The company said it has positive momentum on Waste, particularly on internal and external sewer flooding, category 3 pollutions and serious pollution incidents.

On Water, the company noted that it had more supply interruptions than normal in the last quarter, but was encouraged by the reduction in water quality complaints, which were down 12 percent year on year.

Looking ahead, Severn Trent noted that it has a strong record of environmental performance and through its renewable energy , it was on track to generate the equivalent of 50 percent of its energy needs by 2020.

by RTT Staff Writer

