Norway Industrial Production Rises In December

Norway's industrial production increased in December after falling in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 1.3 percent drop in November.

Manufacturing production advanced 3.4 percent annually in December, while mining and quarrying production contracted by 5.4 percent.

Output of extraction and related services registered a decline 4.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent from November, when it climbed by 0.4 percent.

Manufacturing production grew 1.3 percent in December, faster than the 0.4 percent rise economists had forecast.

During the fourth quarter, industrial production fell 2.5 percent compared with the third quarter.

