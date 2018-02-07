Asian Shares Give Up Gains To End Mixed

Asian stocks gave up initial gains to end on a mixed note Wednesday as investors monitored oil price movements and kept a wary eye on bond after a brutal selloff in global equity markets earlier this week.

Chinese stocks reversed earlier gains to end sharply lower as investors booked some profits in recent outperformers. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 61.39 points or 1.82 percent to 3,309.26, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.8 percent at 30,366 in late trade.

Japanese shares pared early gains to close modestly higher after U.S. stock futures slipped. The Nikkei index hit as high as 22,353.87 in early trade before finishing 35.13 points or 0.16 percent higher at 21,645.37. The broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent higher at 1,749.91.

Panasonic rallied 2.1 percent and Sony advanced 1.5 percent, thanks to a weaker yen. Drugmakers Eisai Co and Astellas Pharma surged over 2 percent each. Toyota Motor advanced 1.2 percent after the automaker forecast a record profit this fiscal year.

Australian shares snapped a two-day losing streak to end notably higher after the Dow and the S&P 500 rebounded from their biggest one-day drops in more than six years.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 43.50 points or 0.75 percent to 5,876.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 51.30 points or 0.87 percent at 5,981.50.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.8 percent after reporting a 1.9 percent fall in first-half cash profit. The other three banks ended with modest losses.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia declined 2.1 percent as it posted 18 percent fall in its full-year net earned premium.

Santos, Origin Energy, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum rose 1-2 percent and

Beach energy jumped as much as 4.8 percent as oil prices rebounded on data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Mining giants BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 2-4 percent while gold miners Newcrest, Regis Resources and Northern Star all ended down about 2 percent.

Cimic Group shares soared 3.5 percent after the construction giant reported a 21 percent increase in full-year profit and raised its dividend by 13 cents.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 54.3, up from 52.8 in December.

South Korea's Kospi average fell as much as 56.75 points or 2.31 percent to

2,396.56 even as the country's top economic policymaker said the government is prepared to take action to stem market instability recently caused by falling bond prices.

New Zealand shares finished lower as traders returned to their desks after a holiday on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index dropped 47.10 points or 0.57 percent to 8,194.73, dragged down by dual-listed banks and dairy products makers such as a2Milk and Synlait Milk.

On the economic front, New Zealand employment growth slowed less than economists projected in the final quarter of 2017, government data showed ahead of tomorrow's Reserve Bank's monetary policy review.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising over 1 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.3 percent as both countries announced plans to set up a stock market trading link by the end of 2018.

India's Sensex was up modestly ahead of RBI rate decision. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.8 percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 1.4 percent.

U.S stocks rebounded from a violent selloff to post the biggest rally in 15 months overnight as investors cheery picked beaten-down stocks. The Dow climbed 2.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 1.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com