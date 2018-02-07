French Trade Deficit Narrows In December

French foreign trade gap narrowed notably in December, as exports grew much faster than imports, data from the customs office showed Wednesday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 3.5 billion in December from EUR 5.6 billion in November. Moreover, this was the lowest trade surplus of the year.

Exports recovered strongly by 5.9 percent monthly in December after a 2.2 percent decrease in the prior month.

Imports rose 0.4 percent from November, when it dropped by 0.7 percent.

During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 62.3 billion versus EUR 48.3 billion shortfall in 2016.

