Malaysia Trade Surplus Shrinks In December

Malaysia's foreign trade surplus decreased in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The trade surplus dropped to MYR 7.3 billion in December from MYR 9.0 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of MYR 9.31 billion.

Exports rose 4.7 percent year-over-year in December, well below the 12.7 percent spike economists had forecast.

Shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 36.2 percent of total exports, advanced 6.2 percent annually in December and exports of liquefied natural gas grew by 4.8 percent.

Imports climbed 7.9 percent annually in December, weaker than the expected rise of 13.6 percent. This growth was contributed by imports of capital goods.

by RTT Staff Writer

