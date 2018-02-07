Swedish Central Govt Finances Balance In January

Swedish central government finances were balanced in January, the National Debt Office said Wednesday.

The government had estimated a surplus of SEK 2.3 billion for January. The difference was caused by higher net lending to government agencies.

Data showed that net lending to government agencies was SEK 3 billion larger than expected. Meanwhile, driven by supplementary tax payments, tax income was around SEK 6 billion bigger than estimate.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of January, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 53.1 billion. Central government debt totaled SEK 1,250 billion at the end of January.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

