Taiwan Trade Surplus Falls In January

Taiwan's foreign trade surplus decreased in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance revealed Wednesday.

The trade surplus shrank to $2.4 billion in January from $3.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In December, the surplus was $6.1 billion. The expected surplus for January was $4.9 billion.

Exports surged 15.3 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 18.1 percent gain economists had forecast.

Imports jumped 23.3 percent yearly in January, much faster the expected level of 14.5 percent.

