French Current Account Deficit Widens In Q4

The French current account gap widened slightly in the three months ended December, data from the Bank of France showed Wednesday.

The current account deficit rose to EUR 6.7 billion in the fourth quarter from EUR 6.2 billion in the third quarter.

In December, the current account deficit was EUR 0.9 billion.

The goods trade deficit narrowed to EUR 8.3 billion in December quarter from EUR 11.1 billion in the September quarter.

Services trade balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 0.2 billion versus a surplus of EUR 1.0 billion in the previous three-month period.

The surplus in the primary and secondary income shrank to EUR 1.8 billion from EUR 3.9 billion.

The capital account showed a surplus of EUR 0.7 billion in the fourth quarter versus EUR 0.1 billion in the third quarter.

On the other side, the financial account account balance turned to a deficit of EUR 5.6 billion from a surplus of EUR 6.2 billion.

