China's Forex Reserves Continue To Rise

China's foreign exchange reserves continued to increase in January, figures from the People's Bank of China showed Wednesday.

Reserves grew around $21.5 billion to $3.161 trillion in January. This was the 12th straight month of increase.

Foreign reserves for January was close to the economists' forecast of $3.17 trillion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

