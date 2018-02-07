Denmark Industrial Production Rises For Third Month

Denmark's industrial production grew for the third straight month in December, though at a weaker pace than in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in December, following a 2.7 percent rise in November.

Production in the textile and leather industry advanced the most by 10.5 percent monthly in December, closely followed by pharmaceutical industry with 10.0 percent gain.

At the same time, production in the electronics industry registered a sharp decline of 22.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output contracted 3.2 percent at the end of the year.

During the whole year 2017, total industrial production expanded 2.2 percent compared with 2016.

