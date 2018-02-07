logo
Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates Slightly

Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated marginally in January, after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.

Wholesale prices rose 3.3 percent year-over-year in January, just above the 3.2 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since December 2016.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 0.9 percent from December, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.

