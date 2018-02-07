logo
Jacobs Engineering Q1 Adj. Profit Tops View; Boosts 2018 Outlook - Quick Facts

Technical, professional, and construction services provider Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (JEC) posted Wednesday net earnings of $2.16 million or $0.02 per share for the first quarter, sharply lower than $60.54 million or $0.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was $96.98 million or $0.77 per share, compared to $83.34 million or $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $2.75 billion from $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year. Eleven Wall Street analysts' had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Jacobs Engineering raised adjusted earnings, including the about nine-months contribution from the CH2M acquisition, to a range of $3.85 to $4.25 per share from $3.55 to $3.95 per share.

The increase is driven by the benefits of the recent change in the U.S. federal tax law. Street is currently looking for full-year 2018 earnings of $3.81 per share.

