DHI Group Q4 Profit Surges

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Wednesday reported a surge in fourth quarter net profit to $11.8 million from $5.5 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings climbed 118 percent to $0.24 from $0.11 last year. The result included net benefit of $0.10 per share, from unusual items impacting comparability to previous periods

Revenues for the quarter declined 7 percent to $50.9 million from $54.9 million in the same period last year.

The company said it has completed the disposition of Health eCareers for $15.0 million, resulting in a $6.7 million pre-tax gain. Looking ahead, the company expects current top line trend to continue initially and improve later in the year.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News