COLOMBIA: Tillerson States U.S. Support For Colombia's OECD Membership

(Agencia CMA Latam) - United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson affirmed that his country would cooperate so that Colombia complies with the technical requirements and achieves its membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"I wanted to finally emphasize the process of Colombia's entry into the OECD, and also to underscore our efforts so that Colombia can meet the technical requirements to enter the OECD," Tillerson said in a joint statement with the president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, after a meeting in Bogotá.

On March 22, Colombia's accession process to the organization is expected to come to an end with the opinion of the last two outstanding committees, according to the Colombian Labor Ministry.

by Agencia CMA Latam

