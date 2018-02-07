YPF: GE Capital Global To Inject US$ 275 Million In YPF Energía

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean state-owned oil company YPF reached a definitive agreement with GE Capital Global Energy Investments to inject US$ 275 million in YPF Energía Eléctrica (YPF EE). As a result, GE and YPF will jointly control YPF EE.

Meanwhile, YPF is in advanced talks with a potential third partner to grant it an option to subscribe an additional 24.5% of the YPF EE shares, in terms similar to those agreed with GE.

YPF Energía Eléctrica has a net generation capacity of 1,687MW, has projects under construction for an additional 485Mw and is evaluating different projects to continue increasing its generation capacity with a total investment that could amount to US$ 1.3 billion, the company said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

