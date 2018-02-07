COLOMBIA: Santos Invites U.S. Companies To Invest In The Country

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, invited U.S. companies to do more and increase investment in Colombia, after taking stock of the trade ties between both nations during the visit of the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to Bogotá.

"We want more and more American companies to do business with Colombia and invest in our country," Santos said in a joint press conference after the meeting with Tillerson.

He noted that more than 230 companies from the United States are present in the country, generating tens of thousands of jobs, while many Colombian products are available to American consumers.

He also pointed out that the private sector plays a crucial role in promoting trade and investment, praising the United States-Colombia Business Council, which brings together 40 business leaders of the most critical companies from both countries.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

