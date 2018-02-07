COLOMBIA: Restoring Democratic Path In Venezuela Is Urgent, Santos Says

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said during his meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he deems as urgent to "restore the democratic path" in Venezuela and criticized the scheduled elections in the neighboring country. Santos added that the acute crisis in Venezuela implies "repercussions for Colombia and the entire region."

"The serious humanitarian situation that the dictatorial regime refuses to recognize now adds the call for presidential elections, elections that for us would not be valid because they offer no guarantees, none," said the Colombian president.

Tillerson thanked Colombia's efforts to alleviate the critical situation suffered by Venezuelans who are arriving in the country. He also noted that Colombia has been "a very important player" in the process of finding solutions to the situation in Venezuela and said that it would work jointly with other countries in the region through the Lima Group towards democracy in that country.

"Our only goal is to ensure that the institutional framework is respected and to hold free and fair elections so that the Venezuelan people can express their opinions," Tillerson said during a joint press conference.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.