BRAZIL: Feb. 28 Is Limit To Vote For Pension Reform, Says Government Speaker

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The ruling coalition speaker in the Brazilian House of Representatives, Aguinaldo Ribeiro, said that the deadline for the pension reform bill to be voted in the floor is Feb. 28.

He also said that the bill could move ahead once there are enough votes to pass it.

"The government will meet the schedule that was stipulated as a way to address this issue, which is until the end of February - until February 28," he said during a press conference.

Ribeiro stressed that the timeline was discussed with Rodrigo Maia, the House's speaker.

by Agencia CMA Latam

