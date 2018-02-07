PETROBRAS: Company Leads Latin American High Yield Issuances In 2017 - Moody's

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Rated high yield corporate issuance volume in Latin America peaked at US$ 27.2 billion in 2017, up from US$ 22.3 billion in 2016, and was led by Petrobras, said Moody's Investors Service in its quarterly report on the issue.

Issuance volumes remain heavily concentrated and were led by Petrobras, according to the Latin America High-Yield Chart Book. The Brazilian state-owned oil company comprised 65% of all Latin non-financial issuances over last year, with US$ 17.6 billion in debt issued in 2017.

Still, there were 33 issuances from 24 different companies in 2017, up from 24 deals from 15 issuers in 2016, Moody's said.

"Furthermore, the improved credit profiles of issuers resulted in average lower coupons and average higher tenors, with a higher concentration of issuances placed at seven or more years," said the report

The credit risk rating agency expects high-yield issuances in the region to remain strong, supported by the global search for yields.

"Companies rated Ba, and higher will continue to benefit most from investor appetite. However, refinancing needs will be low in 2018, with just US$ 3.9 billion in debt maturities to be absorbed by the . From that total, oil and gas companies YPF, Petrobras, and PDVSA represent 43%," Moody's noted.

