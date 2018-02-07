VENEZUELA: Government Signs Peace Agreement

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The delegation of Venezuela's government on Tuesday signed the agreement for peace and coexistence proposed to opposition representatives in the framework of the peace talks held in the Dominican Republic. However, the opposition refused to sign the document.

The opposition bloc Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) claimed that "until now there is no agreement with the government."

The document, signed by the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodríguez, and the diplomat Roy Chaderton, both of the government's delegation, sets guarantees and electoral timetable, as well as establishes the ground to issues such as respect for the rule of law, economic situation, Truth Commission and the establishment of a supervision group to the agreements.

Upon his departure from the meeting with the opposition in Santo Domingo, the head of the government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced the pressure exerted by a call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to the leader of the mission opposition, Julio Borges, as the cause of the refusal.

"We remain open to this process of dialogue, and we insist on calling all political forces of Venezuela to this dialogue," said the head of the government delegation.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.