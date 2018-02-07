COLOMBIA: ELN Branch Threatens Blockades To Force Government Back To Talks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The "Western War Front," a branch of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, announced on Wednesday that its soldiers would impose land and river blockades between February 10 and 13. The threat was announced as an act of rejection of the government's refusal to resume peace talks in Quito, Ecuador.

According to the information released by the group in its Twitter account, "transporters and passengers" were warned to "refrain" from traveling this weekend and "avoid inconveniences."

The ELN branch claimed that "state terrorism moves on and the social persecution increased." They also said that the blockades would be extended to "roads and rivers, and sea and air routes."

The guerrilla threat comes amid the suspension of the fifth round of talks with the government. The peace talks were suspended after the end of a bilateral ceasefire.

Last week, the ELN guerrilla group announced that its military actions would continue until a new ceasefire with the Colombian government is agreed.

The guerrillas claimed that before the end of the ceasefire, on January 9, the Colombian Army had been expanding its presence and taking military advantage in several of the regions where the ELN is active. According to the group, the Army has now increased the persecution and attacks against its units in all cities and areas.

