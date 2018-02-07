PERU: Two Parties Submit New Vacancy Motions Against Kuczynski

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Two new vacancy motions against the president of Peru, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, were presented by the New Peru and Broad Front parties due to his links with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

A first vacancy motion against Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was rejected in December last year after the opposition failed to gather the 87 votes needed to oust him, while Keiko Fujimori's party supported PPK in the vote.

According to ruling party officials, the new vacancy motions are a reaction of left-wing parties to the humanitarian pardon granted by the President to Alberto Fujimori a few days after the vote.

PPK played down the vacancy motions against him and said he was "focused on working."

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.