TBPH Inks $1Bln Deal, SGMO Hits Yearly High, ANAB Is Back Again

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Gained 14.61% to close Wednesday's (Feb.7) trading at $28.01.

News: The Company has entered into a global co-development and commercialization agreement with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech for TD-1473 and related backup compounds for inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

As per the deal terms, Theravance is eligible to receive up to $1 billion in potential payments, including $100 million upfront.

Last August, Theravance reported encouraging data from the first cohort of patients in its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of TD-1473 in moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis. Data from the second and third cohorts of the ongoing study are expected to be released in 2018.

2. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform.

Gained 13.98% to close Wednesday's trading at $41.67.

News: No news

Recent events:

-- On December 7, 2017, the Company submitted its first Clinical Trial Application for a CRISPR gene-edited therapy, CTX001 in ß-thalassemia, in Europe.

-- On December 12, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) to co-develop and co-commercialize CTX001.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A Phase 1/2 trial of CTX001 in adult transfusion dependent ß-thalassemia patients is expected to begin in Europe in 2018.

-- An Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 to treat sickle cell disease is expected to be filed with the FDA in 2018.

3. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Gained 12.47% to close Wednesday's trading at $22.10. The stock touched a new 52-week high of $22.53 in intra-day trading.

News: The initial safety data from the Company's phase I/II clinical trial evaluating SB-913 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) type II, dubbed CHAMPIONS, reveals that the compound is well-tolerated.

Another announcement that boosted the Company's stock price is the award of an $11 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to Sangamo Therapeutics and Case Western Reserve University to study gene-edited T Cells for eradication of HIV.

The new study is expected to begin in 2018.

4. Misonix Inc. (MSON)

Gained 10.11% to close Wednesday's trading at $9.80.

The Company is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes.

News: The Company reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue for the fiscal second quarter grew 38% to $8.3 million from $6.0 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. The Company remains confident of achieving double-digit top-line growth, with revenues exceeding $31 million in fiscal 2018.

5. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)

Gained 9.82% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.15.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase IIb clinical trial comparing Seltorexant versus FDA-approved antipsychotic quetiapine as adjunctive therapy in patients with major depressive disorder who have responded inadequately to antidepressant therapy, initiated as recently as last December, is ongoing.

-- A pivotal phase III clinical trial of MIN-101 as monotherapy for negative symptoms in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia was also initiated last December. Top line results from this trial are expected in the first half of 2019.

-- A phase IIb clinical trial of Seltorexant in patients with insomnia disorder is also underway.

-- Patient recruitment in a phase IIb clinical trial of MIN-117 in major depressive disorder is expected to commence in early 2018.

6. AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)

Gained 9.36% to close Wednesday's trading at $111.93.

News: Additional efficacy and safety data from the Company's phase 2a trial of ANB020 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis will be presented during an oral presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

The Company announced positive proof-of-concept data from its phase 2a clinical trial of ANB020 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis on October 10, 2017, sending the stock up more than 100% that day to $70.41.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Top line data from phase 2a study of ANB020 in adults with severe peanut allergy are expected in the first quarter of 2018.

-- Top line data from phase 2a study of ANB020 in adults with severe eosinophilic asthma are expected in the second quarter of 2018.

-- Initiate a phase 2b study in 200-300 adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis to evaluate multi-dose subcutaneous administration of ANB020 during the first half of 2018, with data expected in 2019.

-- Advance ANB019 into phase II studies for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis during 2018.

