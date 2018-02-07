CBMG Up 50% YTD, HAIR Keeps Falling, MNOV To Report NASH Trial Data In April

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)

Lost 11.63% to close Wednesday's (Feb.7) trading at $17.10. Nevertheless, the stock is up 50% year-to-date.

News: No news

Cellular Biomedicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases.

Pipeline:

The Company currently has ongoing CAR-T phase I clinical trials in China; CARD-1 for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), CALL-1 for adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and a phase I trial in China for AlloJoin (CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" Allogeneic Human Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell) for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.

Recent event:

On Feb.5, 2018, the Company announced the receipt of a $30.6 million investment from Sailing Capital Overseas Investment Ltd. As part of the transaction, Sailing will appoint a representative to the Company's Board of Directors.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Top line data readout from phase I clinical trials for CARD-1 and CALL-1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in the first half of 2018.

-- Final data readout from AlloJoin phase I clinical trial for off-the-shelf Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) therapy in China in the first half of 2018.

2. Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)

Lost 10.35% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.33.

Restoration Robotics is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System.

News: No news

3. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)

Lost 9.49% to close Wednesday's trading at $9.73.

News: The Company has priced an underwritten public offering of 4.42 million shares at a price of $9.05 each. The gross proceeds to MediciNova from this offering are expected to be approximately $40.0 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Near-term Catalyst:

Interim data from a phase II trial of MN-001 in patients with NASH are expected to be presented at the International Liver Congress on April 13, 2018 in Paris, France.

4. Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB)

Lost 8.10% to close Wednesday's trading at $133.28.

News: No news

Recent event:

On Feb.5, 2018, the Company reported a loss and smaller revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Net loss for the third quarter was $11.09 million or $2.93 per share on revenue of $23.67 million in the recent third quarter. This compared with a net income of $3.25 million or $0.84 per share and revenue of $23.84 million in the year-ago quarter.

