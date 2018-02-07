China Exports Rise More Than Forecast

China's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in January, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Thursday.

In dollar terms, exports advanced 11.1 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 10.7 percent rise economists had forecast.

Imports jumped 36.9 percent in January from a year ago, well above the expected growth of 10.6 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $20.34 billion in January versus the expected surplus of $54.65 billion.

